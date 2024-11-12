Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 166 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $240.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average of $212.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.52 and a twelve month high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

