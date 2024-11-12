Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 21.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $708.15 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $415.97 and a 52-week high of $711.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $623.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,428. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.