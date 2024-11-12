Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases 468 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 25.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,934. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

