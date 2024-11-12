Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

