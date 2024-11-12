Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Associated Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AC opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $774.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.86. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.
Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.
Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
