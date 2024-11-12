Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $774.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.86. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

