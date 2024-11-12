AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
ASTS opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
View Our Latest Report on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
