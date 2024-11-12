AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524 over the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.