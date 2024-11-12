Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 79.8% in October

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the October 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ALPMY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 248,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,829. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

