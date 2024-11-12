Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stantec

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.33.

Stantec Price Performance

TSE:STN opened at C$115.55 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$92.40 and a 12-month high of C$122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. Also, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, with a total value of C$225,940.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $274,636. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.