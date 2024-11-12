Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

