Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Atlas Trading Up 0.9 %

ATCOL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Atlas has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Get Atlas alerts:

About Atlas

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.