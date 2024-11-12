Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of ATMU stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 284,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,544. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after buying an additional 6,348,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $17,743,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,355,000 after buying an additional 583,078 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

