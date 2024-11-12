Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.72. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 393,016 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,765,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,778 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

