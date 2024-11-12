Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy” Rating

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Avidbank
Avidbank Price Performance
Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Avidbank Company Profile
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avidbank
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.