Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy” Rating

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of AVBH stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

