AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.18.

Several analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

AvidXchange Stock Up 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

AvidXchange stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 503.50 and a beta of 1.00. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,253.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 19,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $157,767.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,265.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 7,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

