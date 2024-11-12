Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the October 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aviva Stock Up 0.2 %

AVVIY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. 48,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,646. Aviva has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aviva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aviva

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.