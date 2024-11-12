Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 919 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $78.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.94.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

