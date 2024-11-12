Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

