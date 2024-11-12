Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $437.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.74 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

