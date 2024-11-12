Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 566,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

