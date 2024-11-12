Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

