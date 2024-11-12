Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG opened at $211.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.83 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

