B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the October 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 77,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,774. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

