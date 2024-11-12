Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $302.99 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,261 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,409 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $302,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.