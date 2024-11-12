Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $777.85 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,373 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.68% of Analog Devices worth $777,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,753,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 153.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after buying an additional 1,422,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $220.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.10 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

