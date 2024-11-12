Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,122,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.72% of Royalty Pharma worth $456,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4,335.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

