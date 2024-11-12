Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,751,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,555 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.37% of Joby Aviation worth $265,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 15.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 45.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

