Bank of America Downgrades Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

