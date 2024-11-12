Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Financial Review

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A eBay 19.68% 30.97% 8.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and eBay”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $920,000.00 3.40 -$1.85 million N/A N/A eBay $10.11 billion 2.91 $2.77 billion $3.98 15.45

Volatility and Risk

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baosheng Media Group and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 eBay 1 15 9 0 2.32

eBay has a consensus price target of $62.87, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given eBay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

eBay beats Baosheng Media Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

