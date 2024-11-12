Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

PCRX stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,305. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $779.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,172,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

