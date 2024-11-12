Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 1,413,606 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $8,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,141.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 432,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $3,883,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.1 %

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 558,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

