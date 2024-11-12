Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,500 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 458.6% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 120,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.02.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

