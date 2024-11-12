Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 10531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
