Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BAX opened at $34.22 on Monday. Baxter International has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 580.00%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,139,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Baxter International by 213.5% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Baxter International by 23.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.