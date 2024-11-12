Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Baxter International

Baxter International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BAX opened at $34.22 on Monday. Baxter International has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 580.00%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,139,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Baxter International by 213.5% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Baxter International by 23.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.