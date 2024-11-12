BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$50.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.36.

TSE:BCE opened at C$38.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The company has a market cap of C$35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 52 week low of C$37.81 and a 52 week high of C$56.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9975 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

