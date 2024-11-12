BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $192.32 and last traded at $192.32. Approximately 23,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 263,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total transaction of $284,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,050. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

