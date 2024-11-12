Benchmark Reiterates Hold Rating for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE PINS opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

