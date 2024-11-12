BILL (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 322463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -260.12 and a beta of 1.59.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in BILL by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BILL by 826.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in BILL by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 294,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 62,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.