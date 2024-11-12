BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Financial Comparison

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BingEx and ZTO Express (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BingEx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.41 billion 2.32 $1.23 billion $1.43 14.56

Analyst Ratings

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx.

This is a summary of current ratings for BingEx and ZTO Express (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BingEx 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 0 2.75

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $27.03, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than BingEx.

Profitability

This table compares BingEx and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BingEx N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 21.22% 15.51% 10.34%

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats BingEx on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

