Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNET traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 1,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,543. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.09.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

