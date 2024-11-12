BlackLine (BL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2024 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,626,364.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,731.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,626,364.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,731.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,495 shares of company stock worth $7,560,534. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BlackLine by 31.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

