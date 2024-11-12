BlackLine (BL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/11/2024 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2024 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2024 – BlackLine had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2024 – BlackLine was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.
BlackLine Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,626,364.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,731.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,626,364.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,731.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,495 shares of company stock worth $7,560,534. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.