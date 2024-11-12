Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

NYSE BE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 173,678 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 446,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 99,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,922 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.