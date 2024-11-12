B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 378.34 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 379.90 ($4.89), with a volume of 3024078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.20 ($4.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.72) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 587.67 ($7.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 458.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($46,934.09). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

