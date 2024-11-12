BML Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474,828 shares during the quarter. Achilles Therapeutics comprises 2.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 9.98% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHL. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 239.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 40,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,114. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

