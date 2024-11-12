BML Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Free Report) by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,959 shares during the quarter. Talis Biomedical makes up approximately 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.66% of Talis Biomedical worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

Talis Biomedical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,487. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5,784.73% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%.

Insider Transactions at Talis Biomedical

About Talis Biomedical

In other Talis Biomedical news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 13,167 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $51,351.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 216,736 shares in the company, valued at $845,270.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,033 shares of company stock worth $58,804. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.