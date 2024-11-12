Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. 6,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,538. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.57.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

