Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BDGS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $31.80.
About Bridges Capital Tactical ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridges Capital Tactical ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridges Capital Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.