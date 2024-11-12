Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BDGS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

About Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

