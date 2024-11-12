British & American Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:BAF)

British & American Investment Trust PLC (LON:BAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British & American Investment Trust Trading Down 5.9 %

British & American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £8 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.56 and a beta of 1.27. British & American Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.40 ($0.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37.

Get British & American Investment Trust alerts:

About British & American Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for British & American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British & American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.