British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,989. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

