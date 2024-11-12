Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases 262 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE SQM opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.