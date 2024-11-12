Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 233,598 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,598 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 3.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Pinterest worth $36,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Pinterest Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PINS opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.